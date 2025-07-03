P&Z considers batch plant, restaurants, fuel station zoning

Several proposals were considered by Wylie Planning & Zoning during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 17, including a temporary batch plant, two drive-thru restaurants and a rezoning request for a fueling station and convenience store near residential and school areas.

The commission conditionally approved a site plan for a temporary batch plant at 2319 W FM 544 to support road work on McMillen Drive. McMahon Contracting, the city’s contractor for the project, will operate the plant. Staff recommended conditional approval, limiting the plant’s use through Sept. 1, 2026, or until project completion. A $25,000 bond is in place to ensure site restoration. The motion passed 4–0, with the commission chair recusing himself due to a business relationship with the applicant.

Commissioners also approved a site plan for a Bahama Buck’s restaurant with a drive-thru on 0.61 acres at 2215 N State Highway 78. The plan meets all zoning and design standards for the Wylie Ranch East Commercial Park development and passed with a unanimous vote of 5–0.

In another unanimous vote, a site plan for a Taco Casa restaurant was approved at 2027 N State Highway 78. The 3,000-square-foot drive-thru restaurant had previously been approved but required resubmission after the original site plan expired due to inactivity. The project meets all zoning and development requirements.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!