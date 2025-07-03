Subscribe
Community blesses future affordable housing site in Wylie

by | Jul 3, 2025

Jericho Village, currently being constructed at 511 Brown Street in Wylie, will be an income-based urban village. It is being developed by Agape Resource and Assistance Center, a Plano-based nonprofit. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News

With Sharpies in hand and prayers in their hearts, community members gathered on a sweltering Saturday morning to bless the frames of future homes at Jericho Village, a new affordable housing development taking shape on Brown Street in Wylie.

The income-based urban village, currently under construction, is a project of Agape Resource and Assistance Center, a Plano-based nonprofit founded by Janet Collinsworth. Since its inception, Agape has helped hundreds of women and their children transition out of homelessness, domestic violence and human trafficking.

“Housing costs have only increased, the rate of homelessness is growing, and even some of our most important civil servants are unable to afford rent,” Collinsworth said. “Jericho Village will address this need for stable housing and is designed to blend in well with the surrounding area.”

Ground was officially broken in November 2024 and construction is expected to take about a year. The village will offer 38 rental units—ranging from studio to three-bedroom apartments—for households earning between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income.

By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]

