Highlights of 2025 spring sports at Wylie East

Wylie East catcher Jayleigh Dressler lifts pitcher Kimma Kincaid in the air after the Lady Raiders defeated the Royse City Lady Bulldogs 4-0 in Game 2 of their Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff game April 26. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Another year has come and gone for student-athletes at Wylie East High School.

This week, The Wylie News will highlight the accomplishments of the Raiders during the spring sports season.

Softball team wins 1st district title:

A year ago, Wylie East barely missed the playoffs despite winning 10 district games.

Fast-forward to this year, and the Lady Raiders not only made a return trip to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus, but they also captured their first district championship. Wylie East finished as co-District 9-6A champion, sharing the title with crosstown rival Wylie.

Wylie East went the distance with Royse City in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs but lost a hard-fought 5-3 affair to the Lady Bulldogs in Game 3.

Experience was a big reason why Wylie East captured its first district title. The Lady Raiders returned all but one starter from their 2024 team, which included a deep pitching staff that was anchored by alumnae Isabella Flores and Kimma Kincaid and rising junior Kinley Kovar.

Flores was named the 9-6A defensive player of the year after she went 5-4 on the mound with a 2.61 ERA, 65 strikeouts, 24 walks and 54 runs surrendered (28 earned) in 75 innings.

Quick rebuild paves way for another playoff berth for baseball team:

Wylie East came into the season having to replace several starters from their 2024 team, including District 9-6A MVP Anthony Kelley.

It proved to be a quick rebuild.

The Raiders made their way back into the playoffs after going 8-2 over their final 10 regular-season games, highlighted by a thrilling 8-7 win over Wylie on March 22.

Recent graduates Austin Scribner and Victor Zandate and rising senior Trent Jones led a Raiders’ pitching rotation that tossed four shutouts during district play.

Rising junior shortstop Parker Brunson was named the district’s co-newcomer of the year after he hit .300 with 27 hits, including five doubles and three triples, 18 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

Alum catcher Caleb Vaclavik was named one of the top five seniors in 9-6A on the all-district team.

Wylie East lost both games to Royse City in bi-district, losing Game 1, 4-1, and Game 2, 3-2.

Girls’ track and field wins 1st District 9-6A title:

The Lady Raiders won their first District 9-6A title in dominating fashion, crowned eight district champions and qualified for the area meet in 15 events.

Landry Titsworth set the tone for the Lady Raiders by capturing first place in the girls’ long jump with a clearance of 17-11.25.

Wylie East’s girls’ 4×100 relay of Maranata Tadesse, Alauna Booker, Precious Akpati and Egypt Baxter posted a winning time of 47.49. The 4×200 of Baxter, Titsworth, Ava Bradshaw and Alauna Booker won in 1:42.33. The Lady Raiders made it a clean sweep of the relays after Bradshaw, Adaze Ejikeme, Oluwaseyi Ajakaiye and Maranata Tadesse crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 4:03.3.

Tadesse added a third gold medal in the 400 (59.3).

Madison Akers won the 800-meter run (2:27.84), Akpati captured the 9-6A title in the 100 dash (12.15) and Eliana Young won the girls’ high jump with a clearance of 5-6.

On the boys’ side, Jayden Young swept the hurdles, winning the 100 hurdles in 14.35 and the 300 hurdles with a 38.3.

Tyree Washington dominated in the triple jump, recording a winning leap of 44-8– a new school record.

Washington became a first-time state qualifier after earning second place in the triple jump at the regional meet with a PR of 47-11.5. At the state meet, he earned eighth place with a leap of 47-2.35.

Tennis players play in regional tournament:

The Raiders competed in four divisions in the Region II-6A Tournament but fell short of earning a state berth.

Spencer Murphy and Wyatt Kelly took aim in boys’ singles but didn’t qualify for the state tournament. Murphy won the district title and Kelly placed second. Ruby Sullivan was a regional qualifier in girls’ singles after she placed second in the district tournament. Austin Glenn and Kaleb Borovay represented Wylie East in boys’ doubles at regionals.

Golfers compete at District 9-6A Tournament:

Wylie East concluded its season at the District 9-6A Tournament.

Bryson Reising (78-86-166), Kannon Kovar (88-84-172), Ryder Lamm (83-99), Ben Staub (87-83-170) and Sam Mattox (97-87-184) competed for the Raider boys. Wylie East’s boys shot a final score of 678.

The Lady Raiders, meanwhile, were led by team captain Charlotte Duckworth, who carded a 213 with rounds of 100 and 113. Olive Nguyen (114-112-226), Bailey Steiger (115-108-223), Hazel Pugh (137-122-259) and Lily Simmons also teed off for Wylie East. The Lady Raiders carded a 919 over the course of the two-day tournament.