Celebrate National Park and Recreation Month at Community Park Center

Since 1985, July has been recognized as National Park and Recreation Month—a time to spotlight the benefits of parks, recreation centers, and community well-being. This year, Community Park Center is celebrating with a full month of July-only activities designed to bring people together through fun, fitness, and creativity.

You won’t want to miss the brand-new intergenerational event: Rock the Ages. Grandparents and grandchildren can enjoy a memorable morning of painting rocks together for the center’s community Rock Garden. Light snacks will be served, and registration is only $5 per person. This special event takes place on Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m.

Movie buffs, join Movie Critics on Friday, July 12, at 4 p.m. Enjoy dinner while watching the comedy “80 for Brady”, then stick around for a sweet treat and group discussion. Registration for this fun film experience is just $9.

Looking for more ways to celebrate Wylie Parks and Recreation? The center is offering a wide range of no-cost July-only activities exclusively for adults 55 and up. Programs include Frozen Fridays, Name That Tune, Taste Test Tuesdays, Craft Studio, Healthy Beverage Thursdays, Plant Talk with Parks, and the Cardio Challenge. To participate, you’ll need a Sr Drop In ID. Don’t have yours yet? No problem! Stop by the front desk to sign up.

The Sr Drop In ID also unlocks access to ongoing Drop In Play activities, including fitness equipment, group classes, games, and seasonal celebrations. So… what are you waiting for? Stop in for a tour and sign up—it’s quick, easy, and free for adults 55 and older.

For the full lineup of National Park and Recreation Month offerings, along with our regularly scheduled classes, trips, and special events, pick up an Activity Menu or Community Park Center Newsletter from the front desk. Whether you’re looking to stay active, meet new friends, or just enjoy something new this summer, Community Park Center has plenty in store.

We invite you to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month and discover what’s waiting for you at Community Park Center!

By Katy Burton, CPRP, COM | Recreation Supervisor | City of Wylie Parks & Recreation