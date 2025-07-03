Smoking ban expansion, land release OK’d

Wylie City Council kicked off last week’s regular meeting with the help of honorary junior mayor for the day, Samuel McNeely. A recent kindergarten graduate of Watkins Elementary in Wylie Independent School District, he accepted a proclamation from Mayor Matthew Porter and then assisted with presentations and recognitions.

After swearing in new city committee and commission members, the meeting was opened to public comments.

Christopher Smith, speaking on behalf of the board of directors for the Wylie Football League, expressed concern about the condition of fields used for the group’s practices.

Council approved several consent agenda items, including permits for two upcoming events: the Back the Future celebration at Olde City Park on Sept. 20 and the fourth annual Run for the Fatherless 5K/Fun Run at Founders Park on Nov. 22.

As part of the consent agenda, council approved Ordinance No. 2025-25 to amend the fiscal year 2024-25 budget and authorized the purchase of five Chevrolet trucks for Public Works and Parks. The vehicles, totaling about $244,000, will be purchased through a cooperative agreement.

