Armendariz sisters embrace FaceTime chat for historic moment

(From left) Serina, Marissa and Reia Armendariz have all played for the Wylie girls’ golf team. Submitted photo

By David Wolman

[email protected]

After Wylie rising sophomore Serina Armendariz won a two-hole playoff against Klein Oak’s Anjali Nair to capture first place in the Region II-6A girls’ golf tournament, she and her sister, Reia, an incoming senior, had a FaceTime chat with their older sister, Marissa.

Reia and Serina had big news to share with their sister: the Lady Pirates’ golf team had qualified for the state tournament for the first time in program history.

“She was really happy,” Serina said. “It was a nice moment for us.”

Wylie, with a five-player score of 624, finished in second place at the Region II-6A Tournament from Eagle’s Bluff Country Club in Bullard to earn one of three team berths in the Class 6A state tournament.

Prior to this year, neither the Wylie girls nor the boys had qualified as a team for state. The last time that the Lady Pirates qualified an individual for the state tournament came back in 2013, while the Pirate boys last qualified an individual for state in 2014.

“We just worked really hard for it,” Reia said.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

