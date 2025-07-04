Aylor commits to Oklahoma Christian

Wylie East alum Nash Aylor is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the winning run in an 8-7 win over Wylie on April 22. Photo by Elijah Kloepping / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Wylie East alum Nash Aylor gave a verbal commitment to play baseball for Oklahoma Christian University on Wednesday, July 2.

Aylor, who played third base and right field for Wylie East, finished with a .321 batting average, nine RBI, 17 runs and five stolen bases this year in what was his final season donning a Raider uniform.

The Raiders finished with a 17-12 record and qualified for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.