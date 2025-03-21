Subscribe
State champs!: Wylie girls win Class 6A equipped state title

by | Mar 21, 2025 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie High School girls’ powerlifting team poses for pictures with the plaque for winning the Class 6A equipped state title. Photo courtesy of Katie Hathaway

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Wylie High girls’ powerlifting team has accomplished a lot over the years. The Lady Pirates have won 16 regional titles, placed second, third and fourth in the state meet and, last year, won the unequipped state team title.

But for as much as Wylie has accomplished in powerlifting, the Lady Pirates have come up just short of winning a state title in the equipped state meet on several occasions. Wylie finally got over the hump last week.

On Wednesday, March 12, Wylie won the Class 6A state title with team 32 points, and Thalia Gonzalez (114 pounds) and Maya Boykins (242) won individual state titles in their respective weight-class divisions at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

One day later, Nina Nguyen captured first place at 114 pounds in the unequipped state meet.

Overall, Wylie had 12 medalists between the equipped and unequipped divisions.

‘This just means everything,” said Katie Hathaway, Wylie head coach. “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been fighting for it for years and came close to it multiple times. Just to win it was unbelievable. These girls of girls went out and executed the whole plan. It was amazing.”

