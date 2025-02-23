Wylie East headed back to third round, holds off Shoemaker

Wylie East senior Cooper Miranda, pictured in previous action, and the Raiders are headed back to the third round of the playoffs after defeating Killeen Shoemaker 66-64 Friday at West High School. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Wylie East head boys’ basketball coach Kortney Smith had his Raiders on high alert coming into last Friday’s Class 6A Division II area-round playoff game against Killeen-Shoemaker.

The Wolves came into the game with an 18-14 record, but what got the attention of the Raiders was Shoemaker’s performance in a 66-65 upset win against defending Class 5A state champion Lancaster in the bi-district round earlier in the week.

Wylie East made sure that Shoemaker didn’t build off that thrilling win. The Raiders jumped out to a 19-6 lead over the Wolves in the first quarter of last Friday’s game and never looked back in earning a 66-64 win in a game that was played at West High School.

“We went to that game against Lancaster, and they beat the state champions, but we also saw an opportunity to execute plays and score,” Smith said. “We knew that they had two guys that can put up points. We defended those guys well, made it tough for them. That’s kind of what happened. That’s how we drew it up.”

Friday night also marked the return of senior Tommy Mayberry, who didn’t play in the Raiders’ bi-district win over Royse City.

Mayberry made a huge impact early and often, scoring seven of his team-high 21 points in the first quarter.

“It was huge to have him back – not only for his shooting, but he does a lot on the defensive end,” Smith said. “We have two guys that can really defend, and Tommy is one of them. He knows what it takes. He knows how to win.”

Senior point guard Parker Overstreet was also in a good offensive rhythm to begin the ballgame. He scored seven of his 17 points in the first quarter and made a free throw in the final seconds of the game to seal the victory for Wylie East (22-12).

Sophomore Preston Samuels shot the ball well from behind the arc, making four 3-pointers, on his way to finishing with 12 points.

Junior Amir Porter contributed seven points in a winning effort.

Wylie East was in control of the game all the way until late in the fourth quarter. The Raiders led 57-48 going into the game’s final eight minutes, but the Wolves nearly overtook Wylie East over the game’s final minutes.

Shoemaker trailed by one point, 65-64, with 7.6 seconds left and inbounded the ball. But on the ensuing inbound play, the Wolves threw a bad pass. Raiders junior Praise Olufemi fell on top of the ball and won a jump ball for Wylie East. Overstreet was fouled moments later and made one free throw to seal the win for the Raiders.

“They were trying to get the ball to their best player, and we were face-guarding, and they could not get the ball to him,” Smith said. “They threw it and Praise got us the 50-50 ball.”

With the win, Wylie East advances to play The Woodlands-College Park in the regional semifinals this Tuesday at McLennan Community College in Waco. Last year, the Raiders made it to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history. But Wylie East wants to go even further this year.

“It makes us hungrier,” Smith said. “It’s good that we are able to repeat what we did last year. The game last year left a sour taste in our mouths. I’ve prayed hard for us to get back to this spot and be able to change the narrative this time around.”