Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Wylie East headed back to third round, holds off Shoemaker

by | Feb 23, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East senior Cooper Miranda, pictured in previous action, and the Raiders are headed back to the third round of the playoffs after defeating Killeen Shoemaker 66-64 Friday at West High School. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Wylie East head boys’ basketball coach Kortney Smith had his Raiders on high alert coming into last Friday’s Class 6A Division II area-round playoff game against Killeen-Shoemaker. 

The Wolves came into the game with an 18-14 record, but what got the attention of the Raiders was Shoemaker’s performance in a 66-65 upset win against defending Class 5A state champion Lancaster in the bi-district round earlier in the week.

Wylie East made sure that Shoemaker didn’t build off that thrilling win. The Raiders jumped out to a 19-6 lead over the Wolves in the first quarter of last Friday’s game and never looked back in earning a 66-64 win in a game that was played at West High School.

“We went to that game against Lancaster, and they beat the state champions, but we also saw an opportunity to execute plays and score,” Smith said. “We knew that they had two guys that can put up points. We defended those guys well, made it tough for them. That’s kind of what happened. That’s how we drew it up.”

Friday night also marked the return of senior Tommy Mayberry, who didn’t play in the Raiders’ bi-district win over Royse City. 

Mayberry made a huge impact early and often, scoring seven of his team-high 21 points in the first quarter. 

“It was huge to have him back – not only for his shooting, but he does a lot on the defensive end,” Smith said. “We have two guys that can really defend, and Tommy is one of them. He knows what it takes. He knows how to win.”

Senior point guard Parker Overstreet was also in a good offensive rhythm to begin the ballgame. He scored seven of his 17 points in the first quarter and made a free throw in the final seconds of the game to seal the victory for Wylie East (22-12).

Sophomore Preston Samuels shot the ball well from behind the arc, making four 3-pointers, on his way to finishing with 12 points.

Junior Amir Porter contributed seven points in a winning effort.

Wylie East was in control of the game all the way until late in the fourth quarter. The Raiders led 57-48 going into the game’s final eight minutes, but the Wolves nearly overtook Wylie East over the game’s final minutes.

Shoemaker trailed by one point, 65-64, with 7.6 seconds left and inbounded the ball. But on the ensuing inbound play, the Wolves threw a bad pass. Raiders junior Praise Olufemi fell on top of the ball and won a jump ball for Wylie East. Overstreet was fouled moments later and made one free throw to seal the win for the Raiders.

 “They were trying to get the ball to their best player, and we were face-guarding, and they could not get the ball to him,” Smith said. “They threw it and Praise got us the 50-50 ball.”

With the win, Wylie East advances to play The Woodlands-College Park in the regional semifinals this Tuesday at McLennan Community College in Waco. Last year, the Raiders made it to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history. But Wylie East wants to go even further this year.

“It makes us hungrier,” Smith said. “It’s good that we are able to repeat what we did last year. The game last year left a sour taste in our mouths. I’ve prayed hard for us to get back to this spot and be able to change the narrative this time around.”

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Library to host Cowboys of Color Rodeo speakers

Library to host Cowboys of Color Rodeo speakers

Feb 20, 2025 |

Robby Hearn will speak about his family’s legacy and the history of the Cowboys of Color Rodeo at Smith Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 25.  Courtesy photo Saddle up and head down to Smith Public Library for education and entertainment provided by the Cowboys of Color...

read more
Cultivating family, growing dreams

Cultivating family, growing dreams

Feb 20, 2025 | ,

Colby and Ashley McClendon, along with their two daughters, live in Lavon. McClendon Farms has been in operation since 1887 and Colby is a sixth generation farmer. Ashley teaches at Wally Watkins Elementary in Wylie. Courtesy photo. Continuing a farming legacy amid...

read more
Black History Month; general, special election called

Black History Month; general, special election called

Feb 20, 2025 |

The Wylie City Council kicked off its meeting on Feb. 11, with a special recognition in honor of Black History Month. Council members acknowledged the contributions of local organizations, including WylieJuneteenth.org, which has been actively involved in community...

read more
Ballot complete for May local elections

Ballot complete for May local elections

Feb 20, 2025 | ,

With the filing date closed as of Friday, Feb. 14, there’s a clearer picture of which elections will take place on Saturday, May 3. Wylie’s city council election has one contested race. David R. Duke, first elected to Place 1 in 2019, has filed for re-election and...

read more
One contested race for Place 3

One contested race for Place 3

Feb 17, 2025 | , ,

The Wylie city council election now has at least one contested race as of Tuesday, Feb. 11. With the filing period for the May 3, 2025, local elections winding down, Hamza Fraz has filed to run for Place 3 on Wylie city council. Fraz has been a Wylie resident for 2...

read more
Local pantry to host gala

Local pantry to host gala

Feb 13, 2025 | , ,

Sachse’s 5 Loaves Food Pantry is going “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” to host its annual fundraising gala next month. The event, set for Saturday, March 8, will feature dinner, live music and an auction to support the pantry’s programs and the development of the Beacon...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love