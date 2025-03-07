District 9-6A basketball teams released

Wylie East senior guard Parker Overstreet (12) has been named the most valuable player of District 9-6A. Photo by Ernesto Garcia / Waco Tribune-Herald

By David Wolman

The UIL state basketball championships, held last week at the Alamodome in San Antonio, officially marked the end of the 2024-25 season.

It was a successful season for many teams in Northeast Collin County.

The boys’ and girls’ team at Sachse, Wylie and Wylie East made the playoffs. Wylie East’s boys made it to the third round for the second straight season, while the Wylie boys captured their third consecutive 9-6A title.

Their success didn’t go unnoticed.

The playmaking and scoring of Wylie East senior point guard Parker Overstreet earned him District 9-6A MVP.

The Wylie East boys had a total of five all-district performance. In addition to Overstreet being bestowed with the district’s top individual award, second-year head coach Kortney Smith was named co-coach of the year, as was Wylie head coach Stephen Pearce. Senior guard Tommy Mayberry was placed on the second team, while seniors Dezmond Thompson and Emmanuel Chemirmir garnered honorable-mention team honors.

Wylie’s boys had a total of six selections on the all-9-6A team. Senior guard Isaiah Shurn was placed on the first team. Senior Tosin Aiyejuto was placed on the second team, while seniors Tommy Johnson and TJ Leonard were honorable-mention team selections.

Wylie East’s girls also had a superlative winner. Senior guard Saliz Ward was honored with offensive player of the year after she averaged 14.1 points per game, including a 32-point outing in a 58-50 win for the Lady Raiders over Garland on Jan. 31.

Ward was one of five Lady Raiders to crack the all-district team, along with sophomore forward Morgan Jennings, who was named to the first team, junior guard Sidney Sanders, who earned a nod on the second team, and senior Angela Kenfack and junior Addison Young, both of whom were honorable mention team selections.

Wylie East’s crosstown rival, Wylie, had four female players earn their way on the all-9-6A team.

Sophomore point guard Shamya Johnson was placed on the first team after she led a young but talented Lady Pirate team to a 19-win season and a bi-district runner-up finish. Sophomore forward Ronelyse Hartfield and senior Micha Lovelace earned spots on the second team. Another senior, Zamorah Parker, was an honorable mention team honoree.

