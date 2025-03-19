Wylie’s Mallory, Wylie East’s Overstreet named to TABC All-Region II-6A Team

Wylie East senior point guard Parker Overstreet was recently named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Region II-6A Team. Photo by Ernesto Garcia / Waco Tribune-Herald

By David Wolman

Wylie senior forward Noah Mallory and Wylie East senior point guard Parker Overstreet were recently named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A All-Region II-6A Team.

Named the most valuable player of District 9-6A, Overstreet led the Raiders to a 22-12 record and to the third round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Mallory, meanwhile, garnered 9-6A offensive MVP after he helped to lead the Pirates to a third consecutive district championship and an appearance in the area round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs.

