Cold shooting befalls Wylie East in loss to The Woodlands-College Park

Wylie East senior Desmond Thompson dives to the court to battle for a loose ball during a Class 6A Division II Region II semifinals game from McLennan Community College in Waco on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Photo by Ernesto Garcia / Waco Tribune

By Art Stricklin

WACO — Wylie East’s offense came up cold Tuesday night on one of the warmest nights of the month, falling to The Woodlands-College Park 60-39, at McLennan Community College to end their season in the Class 6A Division II Region II semifinals.

The Raiders finish the year with a 22-12 record.

“That was uncharacteristic of us tonight,” said Wylie East head coach Kortney Smith. “I thought we go out efforted out there. Overall it was a bad night to have a bad night.”

The Raiders were tied 11-11 with senior Emmanuel Chemirmir scoring a three-point basket as part of five points for the quarter and senior Parker Overstreet added four points.

But after it was struggle to get any offense on a consistent basis, falling further and further behind. They trailed by five points at halftime, 27-22, and 13, 43-30, after three quarters.

“They forced us into jump shots tonight and we couldn’t finish at the rim. I don’t think we came with the right mindset. That was disappointing,” Smith said.

Overstreet finished with 11 points, while Chemirmir also had 11.

It was Wylie East’s lowest scoring output of the year. They cut the deficit to six points in the third quarter but could never get any closer as any kind of Raider offense went missing in Waco.