Subscribe
NTMWD 2025 Summer

Collin College opens applications for new BAT program

by | Jun 26, 2025 | Education, Latest, news

Collin College is now accepting applications for its new Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Software Development, set to launch this fall at the college’s Frisco Campus.

The program builds on Collin College’s existing Associate of Applied Science in Software Development and is designed to give students practical experience in industry-standard development practices. The curriculum includes training in Agile teamwork, modern programming frameworks, and collaborative development tools, with an emphasis on project management and team-based problem-solving.

Applications for the fall semester are open through Aug. 8. Students interested in starting the program in the spring can apply beginning Aug. 9.

To be considered for admission, applicants must be admitted to Collin College and have completed an Associate of Applied Science in Software Development or a closely related field from an accredited institution. An additional application specific to the BAT program is also required.

More information is available at www.collin.edu/department/software-development.

Stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Collin Summer 2025

Deprecated: Creation of dynamic property ET_Builder_Module_Comments::$et_pb_unique_comments_module_class is deprecated in /home/csmediatexas/wylienews/wp-content/themes/Divi/includes/builder/class-et-builder-element.php on line 1380

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Operation targeted online child exploitation

Operation targeted online child exploitation

Jun 19, 2025 | ,

Operation Soteria Shield was conducted in April resulting in the rescue of 109 children and arrest of 244 offenders. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and advocacy groups completed a month-long collaborative enforcement effort aimed at...

read more
Local legislators recap session

Local legislators recap session

Jun 19, 2025 | ,

Two Texas House members from Collin County take pride in what lawmakers accomplished in the 89th Legislature that ended this month. “The only item we are required to pass each session is the state budget,” said Rep. Jeff Leach. “I’m proud to say that the budget we...

read more
County returning to hand-marked paper ballots

County returning to hand-marked paper ballots

Jun 19, 2025 | ,

Paper ballots for upcoming Collin County elections contain oval bubbles that voters will fill in by hand. Starting with November’s general election, Collin County voters will be going back to the future. Collin County commissioners have agreed to return to hand-marked...

read more
Board appointments at council

Board appointments at council

Jun 19, 2025 |

Wylie City Council kicked off its June 11 meeting with a round of recognitions, honoring a Wylie Way student, celebrating In-Sync Exotics for its contributions and applauding the municipal clerk’s office for earning the Achievement of Excellence Award. A proclamation...

read more
Wylie East Year in Review: Fall Sports 2024

Wylie East Year in Review: Fall Sports 2024

Jun 19, 2025 | ,

Wylie East alumna Erika Hernandez fires the ball around the hands of Wylie senior Peyton Stade during a District 9-6A volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from Montgomery Center. Hernandez was later named the district’s most valuable player. Photo by Maddie Smith /...

read more
Order photos
Lafons Fireworks
Collin Summer 2025
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer 2025
Lafons Fireworks
Collin Summer 2025
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer 2025