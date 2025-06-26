Collin College opens applications for new BAT program

Collin College is now accepting applications for its new Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Software Development, set to launch this fall at the college’s Frisco Campus.

The program builds on Collin College’s existing Associate of Applied Science in Software Development and is designed to give students practical experience in industry-standard development practices. The curriculum includes training in Agile teamwork, modern programming frameworks, and collaborative development tools, with an emphasis on project management and team-based problem-solving.

Applications for the fall semester are open through Aug. 8. Students interested in starting the program in the spring can apply beginning Aug. 9.

To be considered for admission, applicants must be admitted to Collin College and have completed an Associate of Applied Science in Software Development or a closely related field from an accredited institution. An additional application specific to the BAT program is also required.

More information is available at www.collin.edu/department/software-development.

Stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!