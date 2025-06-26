Looking back at Wylie 2024-25 winter sports season

The Wylie girls’ soccer team poses for pictures with the gold ball after defeating Rockwall-Heath 1-0 during a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at Wylie Stadium. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Another year has come and gone for student-athletes at Wylie High School.

This week, the Wylie News will look back at the winter sports season. The final part of the three-part series, spring sports, will appear in the July 3 paper.

Powerlifters snatch state gold:

The Wylie High girls’ powerlifting team has built an impressive legacy over the years.

The Lady Pirates have claimed 16 regional titles, earned second-, third- and fourth-place finishes at the state meet, and captured the unequipped state team championship last year.

Despite their long list of accomplishments, the Lady Pirates had repeatedly fallen just short of winning a state title in the equipped division. But this year, Wylie finally broke through.

On Wednesday, March 12, Wylie won the Class 6A state title with team 32 points, and Thalia Gonzalez (114 pounds) and Maya Boykins (242) won individual state titles in their respective weight-class divisions at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

Three-peat for Wylie boys’ basketball:

Led by an experienced senior class, the Pirates won their third consecutive District 9-6A title for a “three-peat” and followed that up with a dominant 68-44 triumph over Rockwall-Heath in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Div. I playoffs. Wylie finished as an area-round finalist, losing to eventual state champion Duncanville, 70-56.

Noah Mallory carried the offensive load for the Pirates, and he went on to win the 9-6A offensive player of the year award, but he had a great supporting cast. Isaiah Shurn was the team’s most offensive improved player, statistically.

Tosin Aiyejuto provided versatility. Tommy Johnson made timely 3-point shots. Point guard TJ Leonard returned to Wylie for his senior season after playing his junior season at 2024 TAPPS Division I state champion Kingdom Collegiate Academy.

Wylie won two overtime thrillers over crosstown rival Wylie East – both in overtime – the first game by a 49-45 final and the rematch by a 59-56 score.

Lady Pirates continue playoff streak:

After struggling to a 6-9 preseason record with losses against state-ranked programs including Denton Braswell, Frisco Wakeland, Hebron, Decatur, Denton Guyer and Waco La Vega, Wylie turned things around in district play, finishing 13-3 to earn second place in District 9-6A and a playoff berth to boot. Eight of those wins were by at least 20 points.

The Lady Pirates won six straight games to close out the regular season before losing a hard-fought 35-32 affair to Tyler Legacy in bi-district.

Despite graduating four seniors who logged significant playing time, the future looks bright for the team. Incoming junior point guard Shamya Johnson, a first-team all-district selection, and junior forward Ronelyse Hartfield, a second-team honoree, are both set to return next season.

Bezner era concludes with district title:

Chris Bezner’s last year as Lady Pirates head soccer coach will be remembered as one of the best ones in recent memory.

Wylie began the season by winning 18 straight matches, then went on to capture the district title before bowing out to Duncanville in the area round of the Class 6A Div. I playoffs.

Incoming senior midfielder/forward Maci Hatzenbuehler was bestowed with the district’s top individual honor, most valuable player.

Boys’ soccer makes second straight playoff appearance:

The 2025 season was a strong one for Wylie as the team relied on a stingy defense to hold opponents to an average of 1.3 goals per game. The Pirates scored 54 goals over 20 games, finishing with a 13-5-3 record and earning their second straight playoff appearance after a decade-long postseason drought.

Despite graduating 2024’s leading scorer, Jacob Booty, Wylie found new offensive power in alum Cristian Aviles, who led the team in goals this season. Incoming senior Logan Montgomery was named District 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year, while Osato Enabulele earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Wylie nearly pulled off an incredible comeback in their bi-district playoff against Rockwall but came up just short in a 5-4 loss.

Five wrestlers compete in regionals:

Wylie placed five wrestlers in the top four at the district tournament.

Wyatt Richardson earned third place at 215 pounds, while Jonathan Ewton (132 pounds), Presley Miller (150), Muataz Al Khalidi (157) and Karl Wara (190) all captured fourth place.