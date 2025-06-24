Three Pirates earn nods on Blue Bell/TSWA Class 6A All-State Softball Team

Wylie alumna third baseman Macy Alewine was selected to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state second team Tuesday, June 24. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Wylie rising senior right fielder Ava Cook, alumna center fielder Kayla Santiago and alumna third baseman Macy Alewine were selected to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state softball team Tuesday, June. 24.

Cook was named to the first team in the outfield.

Named the most valuable player of District 9-6A, she was a force at the plate, recording a .512 batting average with 72 RBIs, 62 hits, 20 stolen bases and 18 home runs – all while setting the tables at the top of the Pirates’ batting order. She came up one home run short of tying Mary Stephens’ school record of 19.

Cook also was solid defensively, committing just one error on the season in 113 total chances for a .991 fielding percentage and also turned seven double plays.

Alewine and Santiago were honored on the Blue Bell/TSWA all-state second team.

Alewine hit .440 with eight home runs, three triples, nine doubles and two stolen bases.

During the Pirates’ playoff run, culminating in an appearance in the Region II-6A Division I semifinals, she hit three home runs with seven RBIs. In Wylie’s 11-4 victory over Temple in Game 1 of the area round, she hit two home runs and drove in three runs. Alewine also recorded a three-run home run in the Pirates 12-3 rout of Rockwall-Heath in Game 3 of the bi-district round of the postseason.

Santiago, a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee, was named the offensive player of District 9-6A after she helped to lead the Pirates to a co-district championship and appearance in the third round of the playoffs.

Santiago recorded a team-high 31 stolen bases, finished with a .523 batting average, hit eight home runs, drove in 43 runs and struck out just six times in 137 plate appearances.