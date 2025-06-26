Wylie, neighboring cities plan celebrations

The city of Wylie will host a celebration starting at 7:30 p.m. July 3 at 851 Hensley Lane. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, a live DJ, and a water spray zone courtesy of Wylie Fire-Rescue. File art

Independence Day is just around the corner, and communities throughout Collin County are gearing up for a variety of celebrations that promise to bring out the red, white and blue spirit in residents of all ages. From traditional parades and live music to spectacular fireworks shows and even a watermelon toss, there are plenty of ways to honor America’s birthday close to home.

Festivities kick off on Thursday, July 3, with two popular events. In Sachse, the Red, White, and Blue Blast returns to Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive. The family-friendly event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and will feature live music by Party Machine, food vendors, lawn games, and a splashdown provided by the Sachse Fire Department. The evening wraps up with a fireworks display scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

In Wylie, Founders Park at 851 Hensley Lane will host the city of Wylie Fireworks celebration starting at 7:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, a live DJ, and a water spray zone courtesy of Wylie Fire-Rescue. The grand finale firework show will begin at 9:45 p.m., lighting up the night sky for spectators across the area.

On Thursday, July 4, the small-town charm of Farmersville takes center stage with Sparks of Freedom, a free event held from 5 to 10 p.m. at Southlake Park, located at 1925 Old Josephine Road. The evening includes live music, local vendors and a firework show to close out the celebration.

Plano’s All-American 4th also takes place July 4 at Collin College’s Spring Creek Campus. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a parade at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the festivities.

Rockwall will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration beginning with a parade at 11 a.m. The festivities continue at Harry Myers Park from 5 to 9 p.m. with food, live music and a firework display to finish the day.

For a twist on tradition, animal lovers can enjoy a post-holiday activity at In-Sync Exotics in Wylie. On Friday, July 5, the wildlife sanctuary will host its Watermelon Toss from 1 to 3 p.m., offering a chance to see big cats enjoy some juicy treats while supporting the nonprofit’s mission to care for rescued exotic animals.

Those looking for a musical tribute to America can catch the Plano Symphony Orchestra’s “Orchestral Fireworks” on Thursday, July 11 at the Robinson Fine Arts Center. The performance begins at 7 p.m. and promises a patriotic program for music lovers of all ages.

With so many options to celebrate Independence Day in Collin County, residents have plenty of opportunities to gather with friends and enjoy local entertainment.

