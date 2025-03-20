Scores for week of March 12-19

The Wylie girls’ soccer team lifts the gold ball for winning the District 9-6A championship. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media
The following are final scores for Wylie and Wylie East games played from March 12-19:
Thursday, March 13
Baseball
Prosper 4, Wylie East 0
Friday, March 14
Boys Soccer
Wylie 5, Wylie East 1
Girls Soccer
Wylie East 2, Wylie 0
Baseball
Sachse 6, Wylie 3
Softball
Wylie 17, Garland 11
Wylie East 19, Naaman Forest 0
Saturday, March 15
Baseball
Wylie 17, South Garland 0
Wylie East 13, North Garland 3
Monday, March 17
Softball
Wylie East 5, Rowlett 0
Tuesday, March 18
Baseball
Wylie 23, South Garland 0
Wylie East 14, North Garland 2
Softball
Wylie 21, Lakeview Centennial 0
Wylie East 10, Garland 7
