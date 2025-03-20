Subscribe
Scores for week of March 12-19

by | Mar 20, 2025 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie girls’ soccer team lifts the gold ball for winning the District 9-6A championship. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

From Staff Reports

The following are final scores for Wylie and Wylie East games played from March 12-19:

Thursday, March 13

Baseball

Prosper 4, Wylie East 0

Friday, March 14

Boys Soccer

Wylie 5, Wylie East 1

Girls Soccer

Wylie East 2, Wylie 0

Baseball

Sachse 6, Wylie 3

Softball

Wylie 17, Garland 11

Wylie East 19, Naaman Forest 0

Saturday, March 15

Baseball

Wylie 17, South Garland 0

Wylie East 13, North Garland 3

Monday, March 17

Softball

Wylie East 5, Rowlett 0

Tuesday, March 18

Baseball

Wylie 23, South Garland 0

Wylie East 14, North Garland 2

Softball

Wylie 21, Lakeview Centennial 0

Wylie East 10, Garland 7

