Brown House hits home run with latest exhibit

Base Ball in Victorian America is the newest exhibit at The Welcome Center at the Brown House in Wylie. The display focuses on the Texas League, a cornerstone of minor league baseball.

The Welcome Center at the Brown House in Wylie has hit it out of the park with the opening of its latest exhibit that delves into the history of baseball.

Tracy Lawson, the curator, has poured her passion for history into these displays, creating an engaging experience for visitors of all ages.

Earlier this month, Base Ball in Victorian America opened at the Brown House. The display focuses on the Texas League, a cornerstone of minor league baseball. Visitors can learn about the history of the league, how farm teams got started, and much more.

“A lot of people in Texas will go to see the minor league or the Texas League games, just because it’s fun,” Lawson said. “And it’s not as expensive as going to a major league game.”

One intriguing aspect of the exhibit is a photo collection showing how each player position used to have different uniforms, highlighting how chaotic things could become if a player had to switch positions.

The exhibit also explores the evolution of baseball rules and uniforms post-Civil War, illustrating the sport’s development from “base ball” to “baseball.”

Additionally, fun facts pepper the exhibit, such as the origin of the term “Texas leaguer” and the impact of the Texas oil boom on the league. Historical photos of Wylie’s 1900 team and a 1915 church team are on display, along with stories of players like Ollie Pickering from Collin County and the rise of Tejano teams.

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!