Raiders’ tennis players compete in Region II tourney

Wyatt Kelley got an opening-round win at last week’s regional tournament in Waco. He was Wylie East’s lone athlete to advance to the regional quarterfinals. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

Six of Wylie East’s tennis players made the trip to the Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center last week to compete in the Region II tournament. There, each of them put their best foot forward in an attempt to qualify for the state tournament in San Antonio this week.

While the Raiders did not have any of their players or doubles teams advance to next week’s Class 6A State Tournament, coach Whitney Jones was pleased with the way the athletes competed.

The top showing of the day came from sophomore Wyatt Kelley, who took part in the boys singles division. Kelley bested Macarthur’s Sergio Compean in the opening round to move on to the quarterfinals.

