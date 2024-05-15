Pirates’ doubles teams take part in regionals

Ellie Smith and her mixed doubles partner, Jonathan Fain, took part in last week’s regional tournament in Waco. They were one of three doubles teams from Wylie to qualify for the event. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

The Wylie tennis team sent six Pirates to the Region II tournament last week at the Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center. There, the doubles teams of Anvitha Commera and Kaitlyn Chau, Kieran Burns and Nicholas Grimes, and Ellie Smith and Jonathan Fain each did their best to earn a trip to the state tournament in their respective events.

Against stiff competition from across north and central Texas, only one of the three teams would pull off a victory to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

