Filing for Wylie ISD trustee election opens

Jul 17, 2024

The filing period for the upcoming Nov. 5, 2024, election for Wylie Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will begin July 22.

The board of trustees, comprising seven members elected for overlapping four-year terms, plays a crucial role in overseeing district policies and operations without compensation. In this upcoming election, positions up for contention include Place 3, Place 4, and Place 7.

Bill Howard currently holds Place 3 and has been a member of the board since 2020. Place 4 has been held by Matt Atkins since 2016 and Place 7 is held by Kylie Reising, who was elected in 2020.

Wylie ISD has a contract with the Collin County Election Division for election services. Key dates for prospective candidates include the filing period from July 22 to Aug. 19, 2024, with early voting commencing on Oct. 21 and concluding on Nov. 1, 2024.

Trustee candidates must file their applications at the Educational Service Center (“ESC”) at 951 S. Ballard Ave., Wylie, TX, or submit them via fax to 972.941.6005. 

The district emphasizes that all applications are public records, accessible upon request, and encourages candidates to familiarize themselves with election laws to ensure compliance throughout their campaigns.

For guidance on financial reporting requirements, interested candidates can contact the Texas Ethics Commission. Further election information is available on the Secretary of State’s website, while ethics-related inquiries can be addressed through the Texas Ethics Commission’s dedicated portal.

Rhonda Tracy, Assistant to the Superintendent/Board serves as the point of contact for election-related queries and can be reached at 972.429.3005 or [email protected].

Wylie ISD ESC is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon. -Thurs. through July 26 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon. -Thurs. and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday beginning Aug. 1.

