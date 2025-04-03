Wylie ISD Education Foundation celebrates legacy, raises funds at gala

Betty Stephens accepts the Garrison Award at the Wylie ISD Education Foundation Boots n’ Barbecue gala, Saturday, March 29 at the Plano Center. Stephens, shown with fellow Garrison Award winners, was one of the founding members and the board president for 10 years. Courtesy Ian Halperin/Wylie ISD

The Wylie ISD community gathered to celebrate the legacy of the Wylie ISD Education Foundation and raise much-needed funds for teacher grants at the organization’s annual Boots ‘n Barbecue fundraiser.

Emcee and foundation board member Bryan Brokaw welcomed 883 attendees to the event, held Saturday, March 29, at the Plano Event Center.

As in past years, the presentation of the Elisabeth W. Garrison Legacy Award was a highlight of the evening. Nominees for the award must exhibit a history of servant leadership that significantly impacts the local community, contribute their time, talent, or financial resources, and prioritize education as a key focus of their efforts.

For more on this story see the April 3, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.