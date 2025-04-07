Subscribe
Suspicious items rendered safe, investigation ongoing

by | Apr 7, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Suspicious items found earlier today after a reported illegal dumping have been rendered safe, and Wylie police are still holding the scene as they continue with a criminal investigation.

At approximately 8:50 a.m., Wylie police responded to a call at Texas Dollar Pawn & Gun, located at 1000 N. State Hwy 78, after a report of illegal dumping. The caller reported seeing a video of an unknown person leaving a 55-gallon drum and a propane tank near the business.

Upon arrival, authorities requested assistance from Wylie Fire Rescue to evaluate the potentially hazardous materials. After an initial assessment, nearby businesses were evacuated, and the southbound lanes of Hwy 78 were closed as a precaution.

Mutual aid was called in as police and fire officials continued their investigation. Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area while the investigation remains ongoing.

Police confirmed the materials have been rendered safe, but the scene is still being secured as part of the ongoing criminal probe.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

