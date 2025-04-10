Subscribe
Special Charter amendment election May 3

Apr 10, 2025

Voters will decide on 26 amendments to Wylie’s Charter during a special election on Saturday, May 3. The election is in addition to the general election, which will elect council members for Place 1 and Place 3.

The city’s home rule charter, adopted in January 1985, is amended as needed, but not more often than every two years. It’s important to citizens because it lays the groundwork for how the city’s government and staff operate.

The propositions, which require a yes or no vote, cover a range of updates to the city’s governing framework. Amendments include how and if certain public notices are published (Prop F), removing initiative and referendum in some cases (Prop N), and changes to the language related to elected and appointed positions.

Look for The Wylie News’ opinion of four propositions (F, N, T and Z) that will negatively affect Wylie citizens.

Summaries of each proposition are as follows:

Proposition A: Replace gender-specific language with gender-neutral terms.

Proposition B: Define the time for electing the mayor pro tem and establish that the mayor pro tem serves until a new one is elected by the City Council.

Proposition C: Clarify that a council member or mayor forfeits their office if they miss three consecutive regular meetings without an acceptable explanation.

Proposition D: Reference state law to clarify when a council member has a conflict of interest.

Proposition E: Reflect that abstaining from a vote by a council member will be recorded as a negative vote.

Proposition F: Allow publication of certain city notices by means other than in the official newspaper, as permitted by state law.

Proposition G: Remove the requirement to read aloud the full text of ordinances during passage.

Proposition H: Change the frequency of codification of ordinances from every five years to every 15 years.

Proposition I: Modify the structure of the commission responsible for acting as the City Council during a disaster and for calling elections.

Proposition J: Require municipal court judges to be licensed attorneys in Texas.

Proposition K: Shift authority over the City Engineer’s appointment and employment from the City Council to the City Manager.

Proposition L: Set regular city elections on the first Saturday in May or another date as required by the Texas Election Code.

Proposition M: Remove the disqualification of candidates in arrears on city taxes or liabilities.

Proposition N: Exclude certain ordinances, including those related to salaries and zoning, from the scope of the powers of initiative and referendum.

Proposition O: Clarify the City Secretary’s role in reviewing petitions and modify the time frame for verification.

Proposition P: Change the deadline for the City Manager’s proposed budget submission from August 1 to August 15 each year.

Proposition Q: Clarify procedures for awarding contracts and making purchases by the City Council.

Proposition R: Modify the requirement for submitting financial reports to the City Council, allowing for flexibility in meeting schedules.

Proposition S: Adjust the timing for electing chairpersons of certain boards and commissions from July to the first regular meeting after annual appointments.

Proposition T: Eliminate the requirement for submitting written reports from city boards, commissions and committees.

Proposition U: Remove obsolete transitional provisions from the charter.

Proposition V: State that the Planning and Zoning Commission shall meet as needed, rather than at least once a month.

Proposition W: Extend the time for providing notice of a claim for damages from 45 days to 180 days.

Proposition X: Define the term “City” as the City of Wylie in Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall counties.

Proposition Y: Clarify language in the charter to include both plural and singular references, as well as ensure laws are interpreted as currently enacted or amended.

Proposition Z: Grant the City Council authority to make non-substantive revisions to the charter without a separate voter approval process.

Additionally, the notice of the special election is included on pages 6B and 7B of the April 10th issue of The Wylie News. The notice includes references to sections in the charter that are affected by each proposition. A current copy of the city’s charter can be found at https://rb.gy/4bnovz

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

By Chad Engbrock | [email protected]

0 Comments

