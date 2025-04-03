Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Candidate for Collin College Place 4

by | Apr 3, 2025 | Area News, Education, Latest

Staci Weaver, a private school superintendent, said would like to contribute her skills, experience and dedication to ensuring Collin College continues to be a leader in higher education.

The candidate for Place 4 on the Board of Trustees holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA in global management.

“I bring over 30 years of leadership experience across education, law enforcement and public service,” Weaver said. “My leadership style is rooted in integrity, strategic vision and a commitment to collaboration.”

She said she has a “proven ability to make informed, data-driven decisions that balance fiscal responsibility with student and community needs” and she cited experience in policy development, budget oversight and workforce alignment.

“Additionally, I excel in building strong partnerships with industry leaders, educators, and stakeholders to enhance opportunities for students and maintain affordability in education,” she said.

Weaver said the most pressing issue for the board is ensuring the college can scale effectively to meet the demands of a growing population and evolving economic landscape.

“As enrollment increases, we must expand academic and workforce programs that align with regional job growth while maintaining affordability and accessibility for students,” she said. “To achieve this, we must focus on three critical areas: strategic program expansion, infrastructure growth and funding sustainability. We need to proactively develop high-demand programs in fields like technology, healthcare and skilled trades, strengthening partnerships with local industries to create direct employment pathways.”

Weaver’s opponent in the Saturday, May 3, general election is Tamara Thomas.

Early voting will be April 22-29, with the exception of Sunday, April 27.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Former librarian pens first children’s book

Former librarian pens first children’s book

Apr 3, 2025 | ,

Mignon Morse penned a children’s book based on the adventures of her dog Sadie, and Sadie’s best friend Moose.  A former librarian’s long-awaited dream of seeing her name in a library catalog is about to come true. Mignon Morse, a Woodbridge resident, recently...

read more
Social media lawsuits, dress code addressed

Social media lawsuits, dress code addressed

Apr 3, 2025 | ,

T.J. Fields has been named as the new principal of Davis Intermediate School. Courtesy photo The Wylie ISD Board of Trustees kicked off its regular meeting on Monday, March 31, by celebrating student and staff achievements before turning to financial updates and legal...

read more
Annual State of the City Luncheon held

Annual State of the City Luncheon held

Apr 3, 2025 |

Mayor Matthew Porter speaks to State of the City luncheon attendees Tuesday, March 18, at Collin College’s Wylie campus. The event was hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce. Courtesy Craig Kelly/City of Wylie Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter delivered his annual State of...

read more
Scores for week of March 20-27

Scores for week of March 20-27

Mar 27, 2025 | ,

Wylie East senior Gabriella Ponce scores a goal during the Lady Raiders' 8-0 win over Mesquite Horn in the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs from Royse City on Tuesday, March 25. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media From Staff Reports Final scores for...

read more
New chapter for Christian Care Center

New chapter for Christian Care Center

Mar 27, 2025 | , ,

As of April 1, there will be new changes in local food pantry leadership. From left, Audrey Wallace, founder/director of 5 Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse, will relieve Wylie Christian Care Center directors Mary and Ron Warkentine of their duties. Rebekah Rodgers will...

read more
Vending machine dispenses free Narcan

Vending machine dispenses free Narcan

Mar 27, 2025 | ,

A dispenser in a Princeton pharmacy will now offer free Narcan thanks to a sponsor. Bob Wieland/The Wylie News Princeton is now one of several Texas communities where residents can obtain free Narcan to have on hand for the emergency treatment of opioid overdoses from...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love