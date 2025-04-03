Former librarian pens first children’s book

Mignon Morse penned a children’s book based on the adventures of her dog Sadie, and Sadie’s best friend Moose.

A former librarian’s long-awaited dream of seeing her name in a library catalog is about to come true.

Mignon Morse, a Woodbridge resident, recently published her first children’s book, “Sadie & Moose on the Loose.”

The book, inspired by the adventures of Sadie, Morse’s 9-year-old Aussie/Shepherd rescue, and Moose, a golden retriever mix, was officially released March 19.

For more on this story see the April 3, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.