Former librarian pens first children’s book

by | Apr 3, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Mignon Morse penned a children’s book based on the adventures of her dog Sadie, and Sadie’s best friend Moose. 

A former librarian’s long-awaited dream of seeing her name in a library catalog is about to come true.

Mignon Morse, a Woodbridge resident, recently published her first children’s book, “Sadie & Moose on the Loose.”

The book, inspired by the adventures of Sadie, Morse’s 9-year-old Aussie/Shepherd rescue, and Moose, a golden retriever mix, was officially released March 19.

