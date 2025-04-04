Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

WEHS student dies in Oklahoma accident

by | Apr 4, 2025 | Latest

A Wylie East High School student was among two women killed in a weather-related five-vehicle accident, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. Thursday, April 3, on U.S. 75 near the Atoka County town of Tushka, the OHP said.

Investigators said three people were traveling northbound in a 2016 Jeep Compass when the vehicle hydroplaned across the median into the southbound lane, where it was struck by a Subaru Outback. Three other vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, were then involved in the accident, the OHP said.

Troopers identified the victims as the driver of the Jeep, 18-year-old Brinlee Farris of Wylie and Hannah Zebraski, also 18, from Aubrey. Both women were thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the OHP report said.

A 16-year-old girl from Richland Hills was taken to Medical City Plano in serious condition.

Wylie East High School Principal Tiffany Doolan said Brinlee was a senior at WEHS.

“Brinlee had a warm, giving heart and loved lifting others up,” Doolan said in a letter to the school community. “She was strong in her faith, passionate about serving people, and lived her life with purpose and heart. She made a lasting impact on those who knew her, and her presence was felt by so many here at Wylie East.”

The driver of the Subaru, a 63-year-old woman from Atoka, was taken to an Oklahoma hospital in serious condition, troopers said.

The highway patrol said the collision was caused by unsafe speed and wet road conditions.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Final scores for week of March 28-April 3

Final scores for week of March 28-April 3

Apr 3, 2025 | ,

Wylie senior center fielder Kayla Santiago throws the ball back into the infield after making a catch during a March 26 road game at Wylie East. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media From Staff Reports Final scores for games played by Wylie and Wylie East from March...

read more
Candidate for Collin College Place 4

Candidate for Collin College Place 4

Apr 3, 2025 | , ,

Staci Weaver, a private school superintendent, said would like to contribute her skills, experience and dedication to ensuring Collin College continues to be a leader in higher education. The candidate for Place 4 on the Board of Trustees holds a bachelor’s degree in...

read more
Former librarian pens first children’s book

Former librarian pens first children’s book

Apr 3, 2025 | ,

Mignon Morse penned a children’s book based on the adventures of her dog Sadie, and Sadie’s best friend Moose.  A former librarian’s long-awaited dream of seeing her name in a library catalog is about to come true. Mignon Morse, a Woodbridge resident, recently...

read more
Social media lawsuits, dress code addressed

Social media lawsuits, dress code addressed

Apr 3, 2025 | ,

T.J. Fields has been named as the new principal of Davis Intermediate School. Courtesy photo The Wylie ISD Board of Trustees kicked off its regular meeting on Monday, March 31, by celebrating student and staff achievements before turning to financial updates and legal...

read more
Annual State of the City Luncheon held

Annual State of the City Luncheon held

Apr 3, 2025 |

Mayor Matthew Porter speaks to State of the City luncheon attendees Tuesday, March 18, at Collin College’s Wylie campus. The event was hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce. Courtesy Craig Kelly/City of Wylie Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter delivered his annual State of...

read more
Scores for week of March 20-27

Scores for week of March 20-27

Mar 27, 2025 | ,

Wylie East senior Gabriella Ponce scores a goal during the Lady Raiders' 8-0 win over Mesquite Horn in the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs from Royse City on Tuesday, March 25. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media From Staff Reports Final scores for...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love