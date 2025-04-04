WEHS student dies in Oklahoma accident

A Wylie East High School student was among two women killed in a weather-related five-vehicle accident, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. Thursday, April 3, on U.S. 75 near the Atoka County town of Tushka, the OHP said.

Investigators said three people were traveling northbound in a 2016 Jeep Compass when the vehicle hydroplaned across the median into the southbound lane, where it was struck by a Subaru Outback. Three other vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, were then involved in the accident, the OHP said.

Troopers identified the victims as the driver of the Jeep, 18-year-old Brinlee Farris of Wylie and Hannah Zebraski, also 18, from Aubrey. Both women were thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the OHP report said.

A 16-year-old girl from Richland Hills was taken to Medical City Plano in serious condition.

Wylie East High School Principal Tiffany Doolan said Brinlee was a senior at WEHS.

“Brinlee had a warm, giving heart and loved lifting others up,” Doolan said in a letter to the school community. “She was strong in her faith, passionate about serving people, and lived her life with purpose and heart. She made a lasting impact on those who knew her, and her presence was felt by so many here at Wylie East.”

The driver of the Subaru, a 63-year-old woman from Atoka, was taken to an Oklahoma hospital in serious condition, troopers said.

The highway patrol said the collision was caused by unsafe speed and wet road conditions.

