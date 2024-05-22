Wylie East duo shines in TASCO All-Star Game

Wylie East’s Bryn Geppert (left) and Amaya Dawkins (right) were each selected to compete in the TASCO Senior Showcase last week in San Antonio. The pair were tremendous for Coach Kody Christensen (center) during their high school careers. (Courtesy Photo) (More Photos)

The Wylie East girls soccer team has seen their success result in a number of accolades and honors since reaching the regional finals this winter. Earlier this month, two Lady Raiders got the chance to represent the program in the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches All-Star Game at the Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.

On Saturday, May 11, seniors Amaya Dawkins and Bryn Geppert took part in the first of two games, dividing the state’s four regions into a pair of all-star events. Playing for the Region II team, coached by Frisco Panther Creek’s Erika Jeikowki, Frisco Wakeland’s Jimmie Lankford and Rockwall’s Kristov Martinez, the pair were a vital part of the 2-2 tie with the Region I squad.

“This is a hard game to get into,” Coach Kody Christensen.

