Wylie sees plenty of faces, fun at youth football camp

Richard Hellewell and Carter Tadlock compete in an obstacle course during Wylie’s youth camp last week. To keep things fun and competitive, the kids all took part in the course that involved hurdles, throwing a ball into designated pockets in the net and a push sled. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

Wylie’s string of summer youth camps to a turn for the gridiron last week, as young athletes from throughout the district got an opportunity to work with the high school staff. While rain may have been a common forecast during the early sessions in the week, the indoor facility was more than capable of housing both the softball and football camps.

“I thought our coaches did a really good job of adapting and using the space we have,” Coach Jimmy Carter said. “You have these camps planned out weeks in advance. You have things you want to do, but the way mother nature has been over the past month or two, she had a different plan for us.”

For Coach Carter and his staff, a camp like this acts as a tremendous head start to not only learning the game, but also the Wylie program. With the camp consisting of athletes from grades 3-8, the coaches split them up based on age, before putting them through a series of drills and competitions designed grow their knowledge and passion for football.

