Vending machine dispenses free Narcan

A dispenser in a Princeton pharmacy will now offer free Narcan thanks to a sponsor. Bob Wieland/The Wylie News



Princeton is now one of several Texas communities where residents can obtain free Narcan to have on hand for the emergency treatment of opioid overdoses from drugs such as fentanyl.

Princeton Police Chief James Waters and newly hired Princeton Fire Chief Shannon Stephens were on hand March 19 to dedicate a vending machine at Princeton Pharmacy, 100 W. Princeton Drive.

The machine dispenses 4-milligram containers of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for the rapid treatment of life-threatening opioid emergencies.

The drug forms a block on receptors in the brain to which the opioids bond. The treatment only lasts about 30 minutes, so health officials say it’s imperative that the person suffering from the effects of an opioid episode go a hospital immediately after taking the antidote.

By John Kanelis | [email protected]