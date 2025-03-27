New chapter for Christian Care Center

As of April 1, there will be new changes in local food pantry leadership. From left, Audrey Wallace, founder/director of 5 Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse, will relieve Wylie Christian Care Center directors Mary and Ron Warkentine of their duties. Rebekah Rodgers will assume the director role at 5 Loaves. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News

A legacy of mentorship and passion inspired by a longtime businessman and philanthropist will continue as the Wylie Community Christian Care Center welcomes a new director on April 1.

As longtime directors Mary and Ron Warkentine step down, they pass the torch to Audrey Wallace, founder of 5 Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse.

In turn, Wallace will pass leadership of 5 Loaves to Assistant Pantry Director Rebekah Rodgers, who she has mentored and trained.

“I am ready, and I’m very excited about it too,” Rodgers said.

For the Warkentines, Wallace’s appointment was a welcome and surprising development after submitting their request to the board in January 2024 to find a new director so they could step back and pursue retirement goals which include travel.

“We were floored when we learned Audrey had applied for the job,” Ron said. “I thought, ‘You’ve got to be kidding, that’s perfect.’”

After sustaining a traumatic brain injury in an auto accident last year, Wallace’s recovery process led her to step back from full-time work at 5 Loaves, intensifying Rodgers’ training process. In the meantime, Wallace said she spent four months in prayer before applying for the Care Center position.

By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]