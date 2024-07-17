Budget work session tops recent city council meeting

After Wylie city council took care of housekeeping matters and a contract on one of its historic properties, the FY25 budget was again its main focus.

A contract was awarded to LMC Corporation for renovations to the Thomas and Mattie Brown House exterior at last week’s Wylie City Council meeting.

The estimated $89,791.84 project will be facilitated through a cooperative purchasing agreement and will be under the review of the city of Wylie’s Historic Review Commission due to the house’s historic designation.

In the subsequent work session, council members continued their focus on shaping the fiscal landscape for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2024-25.

Discussions centered around budget proposals for the General Fund, Utility Fund, and 4B Fund, components which help sustain city operations and community services.

City Manager Brent Parker led discussion of these funds, and included information that had been presented in June.

His review included estimated taxable value of real property, including new construction and expected revenue. Parker also reviewed proposed sales tax revenue, an expected tax rate of 58.11 cents, additional emergency services revenue and grants.

Expense items include an increase (10%) in health care expense, a 3% average merit increase for non-public safety employees, a 5% mid-year public safety increase as well as a public safety step increase that was approved last April.

