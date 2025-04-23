Subscribe
Council denies manufactured home development; honors library, first responders

by | Apr 23, 2025 | Area News, Latest

U.S. Rep. Keith Self attended the April 22 Wylie City Council meeting to present special recognitions to members of the community. Honorees included staff from the Smith Public Library and first responders from both the Wylie Fire-Rescue Department and the Wylie Police Department.

In addition to honoring public servants, the meeting also highlighted the contributions of local entrepreneurs, as representatives from the small business community joined city officials in recognition of National Small Business Week.

During the regular agenda, the council unanimously approved the reappointment of Keith Stephens to the North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors. Stephens will continue representing Wylie on the regional board responsible for managing water supply and resources across North Texas.

Council members also addressed three items related to a proposed manufactured home development by Wylie 33, LLC. They included a development agreement, a municipal services agreement, and a request for annexation into the city limits. Each item was voted on separately, and in each case, a motion to deny was approved by the council.

The denials effectively halt the proposed development, following community feedback and council discussions on the project’s compatibility with the city’s long-term planning goals.

For more about this council meeting see the May 1 edition of The Wylie News.

The next regular meeting of the Wylie City Council is scheduled for May 13.

By Chad Engbrock  •  [email protected]

