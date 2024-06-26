Subscribe
Junior Police Academy is no joke

On the last day of Junior Police Academy, Friday, June 21, cadets squared off with Wylie police posing as attackers.

Wylie police have developed a world class Junior Police Academy program.

Started in 2009, many other regional police departments have observed Wylie’s week-long summer public safety crash course. Rockwall police were present during the program at Burnett Junior High last week. Police departments from Allen, Celina, Dallas have also come through in the past few years.

Related News

Car show at Bluegrass on Ballard this weekend

Car show at Bluegrass on Ballard this weekend

Jun 26, 2024 |

Robert Vaughan from East Fork Masonic Lodge 650 has been the organizer of the Bluegrass on Ballard Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show since 2017. Courtesy of Robert Vaughan Bluegrass on Ballard, one of the city’s most anticipated annual events, is set to feature more than...

West Nile Virus found in mosquito

West Nile Virus found in mosquito

Jun 26, 2024 | ,

Ground spraying is planned along Lonesome Dove Trail following the discovery of a mosquito carrying the West Nike Virus. The city of Murphy confirmed last Friday, June 21, that West Nile was confirmed in a mosquito trapped the previous week in the creek bed northeast...

WISD trustees approve 2024-25 budget

WISD trustees approve 2024-25 budget

Jun 26, 2024 | ,

The Wylie ISD proposed general fund budget as presented.  Courtesy Wylie ISD The Wylie ISD board of trustees approved the budget for the 2024-25 school year. Scott Roderick, Wylie ISD assistant superintendent for finance and operations, emphasized in his final...

Man arrested for recording in public restroom

Man arrested for recording in public restroom

Jun 20, 2024 |

A 29-year-old male Wylie resident was arrested for recording video of others in a Founders Park restroom, according to Wylie police. At approximately 12:41 p.m. Thursday, June 6, officers responded to the restroom at Founders Park located at 851 Hensley Drive due to...

Police investigating auto-pedestrian fatality

Police investigating auto-pedestrian fatality

Jun 20, 2024 |

A Murphy resident died in an automobile versus pedestrian accident in Wylie, according to Wylie police. At Approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, Wylie police and fire rescue responded to the intersection of North State Highway 78 and Kreymer Lane near Walmart in...

Gel gun incidents spur warning, arrest of teen

Gel gun incidents spur warning, arrest of teen

Jun 19, 2024 | ,

The transition from the end of the school year to the start of summer has led to a significant increase in incidents involving toy guns. According to the Wylie Police Department, in the past few weeks teens have shot Orbeez guns at each other, innocent bystanders and...

Animal shelters waiving adoption fees

Animal shelters waiving adoption fees

Jun 19, 2024 | ,

This Australian Cattle Dog is one of the animals currently available for adoption at Wylie Animal Control. For individuals or families entertaining adopting a new cat or dog, now is a great time to adopt. Area animal shelters are at full capacity and waiving adoption...

Budget adopted

Budget adopted

Jun 18, 2024 |

The Wylie ISD board of trustees approved the budget for the 2024-25 school year Monday night. The general fund total budget is $211.8 million, a deficit of over $9.5 million with total revenue adding up to $202.2 million. The debt service fund budget is $47.3 million....

