Junior Police Academy is no joke

On the last day of Junior Police Academy, Friday, June 21, cadets squared off with Wylie police posing as attackers.

Wylie police have developed a world class Junior Police Academy program.

Started in 2009, many other regional police departments have observed Wylie’s week-long summer public safety crash course. Rockwall police were present during the program at Burnett Junior High last week. Police departments from Allen, Celina, Dallas have also come through in the past few years.

For more on this story see the June 26, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.