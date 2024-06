Ground spraying is planned along Lonesome Dove Trail following the discovery of a mosquito carrying the West Nike Virus.

The city of Murphy confirmed last Friday, June 21, that West Nile was confirmed in a mosquito trapped the previous week in the creek bed northeast of the intersection of North Murphy Road and Betsy Lane.

