City council reviews charter, approves projects

by | Oct 17, 2024 | Latest, news

The Wylie City Council recently began reviewing the city’s charter for potential revisions that could later be approved by voters. The discussion took place during the council’s meeting last week.

During a workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 8, City Manager Brent Parker discussed potential changes to the charter, noting that the revisions had not yet undergone legal review. The charter governs various aspects of city administration, including elections and boards and commissions. No vote was taken, as the review was a discussion item.

Council members examined staff-recommended changes, including adjustments to wording and the deletion of certain sections. They provided feedback on several areas, including rules for candidates filing for office. Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester expressed concern about allowing individuals to serve on the council if they owe taxes to the city.

One proposed change addressed council member absences. Under the revised rule, a council member could forfeit their seat if they miss three consecutive regular meetings without an explanation acceptable to a majority of the remaining council members. If this occurs, the seat would be declared vacant at the next regular council meeting by resolution.

