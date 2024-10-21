Subscribe
Meet me in Round Rock: Wylie’s Brumfield, Cooper qualify for state

by | Oct 21, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie juniors Zachary Brumfield, right, and Landon Cooper, not pictured, have qualified for the Class 6A state cross country meet. Brumfield placed sixth at Monday morning’s Region II-6A meet at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie, while Cooper finished in 23rd place. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Wylie boys cross country team has qualified two runners for the Class 6A state meet.

Junior Zachary Brumfield is headed back to Round Rock after he finished in sixth place with a time of 15:44.78 at Monday’s Region II-6A meet at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. Joining him at the state meet will be junior Landon Cooper, who ran to 23rd place with a 16:06.69.

The Class 6A state meet is set for 11:25 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

0 Comments

