Dominant third quarter powers Wylie to 34-7 win over Garland

by | Oct 18, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior linebacker Harrison Vicic (1) runs past a Garland offensive lineman and attempts to record a sack of Garland quarterback Carlos Mojica. Vicic and Pirates held the Owls to 119 yards and seven first downs in a dominant 34-7 win from Williams Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 17. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Wylie rushed for 377 yards with sophomore Daylon Gordon (136 yards, TD) and senior Josh Ausborne (124 yards, 3 TDs) both eclipsing the 100-yard mark to lift the Pirates to a 34-7 victory against Garland on Thursday, Oct. 17 from Williams Stadium.

The Owls opened the scoring on an 18-yard touchdown run by Ty’ques Miles with 8:13 remaining in the first quarter, but Wylie held Garland scoreless for the remainder of the game. The Owls were held to 119 total yards, compared to 474 for the Pirates.

The Pirates led 10-7 at halftime, but they failed to capitalize on other chances. Wylie didn’t score any points on two other drives that ended inside the red zone and also dropped a touchdown pass. Senior Jagger Bale ran the ball to the Garland 4-yard line in the final seconds, but the Pirates, who were without a timeout, couldn’t get off another play before time expired in the second quarter.

Gordon and Ausborne helped Wylie to atone for those missed opportunities in the third quarter. The Pirates outscored the Owls 21-0 during that span of play to seize control. Ausborne scored touchdowns on runs of 26 and 8 yards, while Gordon reached the end zone on a 54-yard run.

Wylie (5-3, 5-1) enters its bye week on a four-game win streak. The Pirates will be back on the field on Friday, Nov. 1 against Lakeview Centennial from Wylie Stadium.

