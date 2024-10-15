Wylie Prep sweeps Lucas Christian

Wylie Prep volleyball team players and coaches pose for a group picture following the Lady Patriots’ 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 home win over Lucas Christian Academy on Tuesday. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Wylie Prep volleyball team started fast before overcoming a couple of rallies by Lucas Christian Academy to earn a 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 home win Tuesday.

The Lady Patriots started the match on a 6-0 run before earning a 12-point win in set one.

Lucas Christian Academy regrouped in the timeout between sets and took a 9-4 lead to begin set two, but Wylie Prep proceeded to turn the tables on the Lady Warriors, rallying to end the frame with a 21-6 run and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match.

Lucas Christian again forced Wylie Prep to play from behind in the third set, but a tip kill and then two straight kills by senior Parker Fitzgerald swung the momentum back in the favor of the Lady Patriots for good.

Tuesday’s win was the 21st consecutive district win by Wylie Prep (19-4, 5-0).

Seniors Fitzgerald and Summer Van meerveld were honored prior to the match as part of Senior Night.

