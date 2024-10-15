Subscribe
SFOT 2024 RH

Wylie Prep sweeps Lucas Christian

by | Oct 15, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie Prep volleyball team players and coaches pose for a group picture following the Lady Patriots’ 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 home win over Lucas Christian Academy on Tuesday. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Wylie Prep volleyball team started fast before overcoming a couple of rallies by Lucas Christian Academy to earn a 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 home win Tuesday.

The Lady Patriots started the match on a 6-0 run before earning a 12-point win in set one.

Lucas Christian Academy regrouped in the timeout between sets and took a 9-4 lead to begin set two, but Wylie Prep proceeded to turn the tables on the Lady Warriors, rallying to end the frame with a 21-6 run and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match.

Lucas Christian again forced Wylie Prep to play from behind in the third set, but a tip kill and then two straight kills by senior Parker Fitzgerald swung the momentum back in the favor of the Lady Patriots for good.

Tuesday’s win was the 21st consecutive district win by Wylie Prep (19-4, 5-0).

Seniors Fitzgerald and Summer Van meerveld were honored prior to the match as part of Senior Night.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Hilco Real Estate 6-2024

0 Comments

SFOT 2024 RH

Related News

Hope Under the Stars:

Hope Under the Stars:

Oct 10, 2024 | ,

Gala raises funds to support nonprofit’s education initiative  Hope’s Gate, a Wylie-based nonprofit, hosted its 5th annual “Hope Under the Stars” event Saturday, Oct. 5, in Olde City Park in downtown Wylie. Approximately 130 guests gathered to support the...

read more
Witches!? In Wylie?!

Witches!? In Wylie?!

Oct 10, 2024 | , ,

The cast and crew are putting the final touches on the play “Witches? In Salem?” Performances will be at Wylie High School Oct. 11 -12. Allison LeBrot/The Wylie News A Wylie Theatre witch hunt is in the works for the program’s fall show. The students will perform...

read more
Our stories shape the stories that matter most

Our stories shape the stories that matter most

Oct 10, 2024 | ,

It seems like about every time I am out in the public, no matter what the occasion, once someone realizes I own the local paper they seem anxious to tell me something.  And in more cases than not, it is how something someone has read impacts their lives. For example,...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
SFOT 2024 RH
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
SFOT 2024 RH
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023