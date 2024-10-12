Subscribe
Wylie East hangs 77 points on South Garland

by | Oct 12, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East senior quarterback Howard Fisher IV threw for five touchdown passes in a 77-7 win over South Garland from Wylie Stadium. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By Seth Dowdle

[email protected]

WYLIE – Howard Fisher IV’s five touchdown passes were more than enough for Wylie East as it cruised to a 77-7 win over South Garland on Friday night.

Wylie East controlled the game from the opening kick to the final whistle, totaling 500 yards of offense and limiting South Garland to just 132. The Wylie East defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns, one by Jamal Olford and the other by Rome Jeffers.

Fisher IV opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Amarean Porter. The pair connected again for another score in the second quarter.

Amarean Porter, and his brother Amir, both had fantastic evenings. They combined for 105 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Texas Tech commit Michael Henderson III continued his impressive season with another great game. He ran for 128 yards and scored two touchdowns. 

For South Garland, running back Santiago Moreno led the team offensively with 76 yards rushing.

