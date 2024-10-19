Subscribe
Fisher IV’s big night powers Wylie East past Naaman Forest

by | Oct 19, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East senior quarterback Howard Fisher IV, pictured in previous action, totaled four touchdowns and 355 total yards in a 49-19 win for the Raiders over Naaman Forest on Friday night from Williams Stadium. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By Seth Dowdle

GARLAND – Howard Fisher IV four total touchdowns propelled Wylie East to a 49-19 victory over the Naaman Forest Rangers on Friday night from Williams Stadium.

Fisher IV threw for 291 yards on 15-of-23 passing. He also ran for 64 yards. His four scores tonight give him 29 total touchdowns—19 passing and 10 rushing—on the season.

Michael Henderson III, who also had an impressive night scoring three times, was the first to find the endzone for Wylie East (6-1, 4-1). His 23-yard touchdown scamper on the Raiders’ inaugural drive of the game set the tone for the rest of the night.

After going into the locker room up 21-6, Henderson III extended that lead with a 63-yard pick six to open the second half.

Wylie East heads back home next week for a bout against the Rowlett Eagles. The Eagles are coming off a debilitating 42-0 loss to Wylie on Oct. 10.

