Deep in the Heart of Texas Gala raises funds

Rebekah Rodgers, assistant director of 5 Loaves Food Pantry and Adrian Phillips, former NFL player and founder of the L.A.K.E. Foundation. Phillips was one of the evening’s keynote speakers. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News

With a night filled with inspiring speeches, heartfelt testimonies and generous giving, more than 260 community members gathered at The Atrium Saturday, March 8, for the Deep in the Heart of Texas fundraising gala for 5 Loaves and its future Beacon of Hope Center.

Guests enjoyed a catered dinner, participated in auctions and listened to powerful stories that underscored the nonprofit’s mission to serve those in need.

The event featured multiple opportunities for attendees to contribute, including 50 Mystery Boxes, 50 Wine/Spirit Pulls and a lively auction led by auctioneer Lloyd Cooper, who skillfully encouraged bidding on 15 live auction items. Items up for grabs ranged from jewelry to a NASCAR experience, wine and whiskey tastings, and more.

One of the evening’s inaugural speeches was delivered by Miss Texas 2023, Annette Addo-Yobo, who shared her personal story about standing up for her autistic brother in the face of bullying.

As Miss Texas, Addo-Yobo said, “I’ve gotten to do all this work with this incredible platform,” including educating students on autism awareness and advocacy, as a legislative advocate, public speaker and much more.

Addo-Yobo urged attendees to reflect on the gaps in their community and take proactive steps to serve.

“I encourage each and every one of you to remember not only your greater purpose and greater calling, but that if you’re here alive and breathing today, you have the ability, you have the qualifications to be able to serve and serve others and make this community and the greater Texas community the best place to live, work and play,” she said.

Also taking the stage was Adrian Phillips, a Garland native and former NFL player who most recently played for the New England Patriots. Phillips spoke about his nonprofit, the Lake Foundation, which he founded in 2023 with his wife, Camille, to address food insecurity, pediatric development through athletics, kindness through acts of service and education.

Phillips recalled his first interactions with 5 Loaves’ Assistant Director Rebekah Rodgers, who introduced him to the organization’s broad scope of programs, from its food pantry to its after-school initiatives for special needs individuals.

“And I’m so grateful to have met Audrey [Wallace] and Rebekah because they showed me what a true pillar, a true beacon of hope really looks like,” he said. Phillips emphasized the importance of nutrition, athletics, character, and education in shaping a child’s future.

“If we can positively affect those components, we can springboard those children and give them a great foundation to give them the tools that they need to attack the challenges that they meet in everyday society,” Phillips said.

Rodgers, filling in for 5 Loaves Founder Audrey Wallace, who was unable to attend due to illness, gave attendees an inside look at the organization’s latest initiative: the Beacon of Hope Center. She spoke about the organization’s evolving mission, explaining that while the pantry provides crucial assistance, it only scratches the surface of deeper issues.

“What brought us here tonight is our Beacon of Hope program,” Rodgers said. “One thing I’ve come to realize is that although we make an impact on the local community through our pantry, it’s really just putting a band-aid on a gaping wound. The Beacon of Hope program allows us to make a real impact by getting to walk side by side with families—offering not just a handout, but a hand up.”

She detailed the center’s plans, which include a tutoring and mentorship for children, job skills training and resume help for parents, and mental health counseling alongside warm meals for those in need.

A video presentation showcased the story of Marissa and Charles Tall, a couple raising six foster children along with two of their own. They credited 5 Loaves with helping their family overcome challenges and giving them the ability to pay it forward.

“You pour into people, and people pour into people,” Marissa said, emphasizing the ripple effect of generosity.

Throughout the evening, artist Mark Hernandez worked on a live painting of a horse, which became the final auction item of the night.

“He donated all his time and supplies to make this happen, and what he created was absolutely stunning,” Rodgers said.

The funds raised from the gala will go toward the Beacon of Hope Center and ongoing operations at 5 Loaves, ensuring the nonprofit can continue providing food, clothing and essential services to those in need.

“On behalf of everyone at 5 Loaves Ministries, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came out to support the gala and 5 Loaves,” Rodgers said. “One person can make a difference, but when a community comes together, we can create real, lasting change. I can’t wait to see how we continue to grow and work together, making an impact for generations to come.”

By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]