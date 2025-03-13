Wylie ISD artists shine at VASE

The artwork of 23 WISD high school students will advance to the state-level competition in San Marcos on April 25-26. Courtesy Wylie ISD

Wylie ISD high school art students showcased their talent at the regional Visual Scholastic Arts Event (VASE) in Forney, earning top honors and numerous medals.

The artwork of 23 WISD high school students will advance to the state-level competition in San Marcos on April 25-26.

The annual competition is organized by members of the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA).

According to the association, approximately 35,000 high school VASE entries are submitted each year, with eligibility limited to academically qualified Texas students.

For the competition, the TAEA requires “students create artworks, write about their creative processes and understanding of visual art and articulate information about their artwork during an interview with a VASE juror who evaluates their works using a standards-based rubric.”

Wylie East had 99 students participate in VASE, earning a total of 168 medals. The school earned twice as many medals as the next-highest-ranking school in Region 10E.

“I am very pleased with my students’ accomplishments, but I am especially proud of the hard work they have invested into their art throughout the year,” WEHS Art teacher Angela Gilpin said.

Sixteen WEHS artists, with 20 total works, advanced to the state competition.

“We had our highest-ever number of VASE participants and medals this year, and we couldn’t be prouder of our talented Raider artists!” WEHS Art teacher Jennifer Thompson said. “One-third of the schools in our region had no state finalists at all, and 15 schools had three or fewer pieces advance to state. The fact that we have 20 state finalists is amazing!”

Thompson continued, “WISD students spend months creating artwork for this competition so it’s incredibly exciting to see all of that time and effort pay off.”

Wylie East High School art teachers include Angela Gilpin, Tina Higa, Jennifer Thompson and Atlanta Tigert.

Wylie High had 59 students compete at VASE, earning 81 medals.

“Everyone who competed poured their hearts and souls into their work,” WHS Art teacher Tova Lile said. “Much of their time was invested into their art, along with blood, sweat and tears.”

WHS also had seven artists advance to state VASE competition with eight total works.

“Whether or not they received a regional or area medal or advanced to state, I am extremely proud of the grit and determination of each student who participated,” Lile said.

Wylie High School art teachers are Margaret Boyd, Tova Lile, Nettie Powell and Susan West.

Wylie ISD staff also contributed to this story

Stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!