Most students receive measles vaccine

by | Mar 6, 2025

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports 94.35% of Texas kindergarteners were vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella as of the 2023-24 school year, with 93.31% of Collin County kids having received the vaccines.

As of Monday, March 3, the department reported 150 cases in nine counties including the death of an unvaccinated child who was hospitalized in Lubbock along with his parents. Twenty-two of the patients have been hospitalized.

In addition, Rockwall County has reported a case involving an adult.

“We’re following the measles epidemic every day,” said new Health & Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy.

The outbreak was not unusual, said Kennedy who has questioned the safety and effectiveness of childhood vaccines. 

“We have measles outbreaks every year,” he said.

U.S. health officials declared measles eliminated in 2000, although sporadic outbreaks have occurred. 

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

