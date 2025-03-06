Subscribe
Council approves three zoning requests

by | Mar 6, 2025 | Latest, news

Zoning changes were the main topic for Wylie City Council last week, with four to consider on the regular agenda.

Approved at the Tuesday, Feb. 25 meeting were three zoning requests—one after a lengthy public hearing and discussion by council members.

The first zoning change considered was for a 59.55-acre tract at the northwest corner of Country Club and McMillian roads. 

The applicant was seeking a change from Agricultural District (AG/30) to Single-Family – 10 District (SF 10/24). 

The proposed development features between 173 and 176 residential lots, with a maximum of 181, pending the completion of detailed engineering studies, including flood and drainage assessments. 

Skorburg Company, the developer, has over 40 years of experience in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The development will feature homes ranging from 2,600 to 5,000 square feet, with prices ranging from the high $700,000s to the high $900,000s.

Bryan Holland, development partner for Skorburg, emphasized the company’s commitment to addressing drainage concerns and complying with the city’s zoning laws, including conducting a traffic impact analysis. 

The firm also agreed to an eight-foot, board-on-board privacy fence on the north and west perimeters of the development and the project will include at least two detention ponds for stormwater management. 

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Chad Engbrock | [email protected]

