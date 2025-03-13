Council approves zoning for cigar lounge

The Wylie City Council met Tuesday, March 11, to discuss several items, including a consent agenda that included approving a review of water and wastewater rates, new technology purchases, and zoning changes.

During the meeting, the council held a public hearing to consider a zoning change for 308 N. Ballard Ave. to allow for a smoking establishment. This request was presented by Jose Hernandez, who had previously been denied a similar request for 100 N. Ballard Ave. in September. After discussion, the council approved the zoning change, granting a special use permit for the new lounge.

The next Wylie City Council meeting is set for Tuesday, March 25, and is open to the public.

By Chad Engbrock | [email protected]