Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Council approves zoning for cigar lounge

by | Mar 13, 2025 | Latest, news

The Wylie City Council met Tuesday, March 11, to discuss several items, including a consent agenda that included approving a review of water and wastewater rates, new technology purchases, and zoning changes.

During the meeting, the council held a public hearing to consider a zoning change for 308 N. Ballard Ave. to allow for a smoking establishment. This request was presented by Jose Hernandez, who had previously been denied a similar request for 100 N. Ballard Ave. in September. After discussion, the council approved the zoning change, granting a special use permit for the new lounge.

For more details on the meeting and the council’s approvals, see the next edition of The Wylie News, available in print and online.

The next Wylie City Council meeting is set for Tuesday, March 25, and is open to the public.

To read the full story, stay informed, support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Chad Engbrock | [email protected]

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Scores for week of March 7-11

Scores for week of March 7-11

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Wylie senior Ben Lindsey tossed six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts against one hit in the Pirates' 2-0 win over Sachse on Tuesday, March 11. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media From Staff Reports The following are final scores for Wylie and Wylie East games...

read more
Airport expansion continues in McKinney

Airport expansion continues in McKinney

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Work is expected to begin this spring on a $72 million expansion of McKinney National Airport allowing commercial passenger service by late next year. “We continue to work toward a May 2025 groundbreaking,” Ken Carley, the airport director, said Friday, March 7. The...

read more
Wylie ISD artists shine at VASE

Wylie ISD artists shine at VASE

Mar 13, 2025 | , ,

The artwork of 23 WISD high school students will advance to the state-level competition in San Marcos on April 25-26. Courtesy Wylie ISD Wylie ISD high school art students showcased their talent at the regional Visual Scholastic Arts Event (VASE) in Forney, earning...

read more
Special Olympics athlete headed to Italy

Special Olympics athlete headed to Italy

Mar 7, 2025 | ,

Erika Johnson will compete in the 2025 Special Olympics in Turin, Italy. Courtesy photo Murphy resident Erika Johnson is set to represent Texas at the 2025 Special Olympics in Turin, Italy, departing this week as part of the USA Delegation. Johnson, 37, is the only...

read more
Most students receive measles vaccine

Most students receive measles vaccine

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports 94.35% of Texas kindergarteners were vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella as of the 2023-24 school year, with 93.31% of Collin County kids having received the vaccines. As of Monday, March 3, the...

read more
Congressman faced Trump, DOGE critics

Congressman faced Trump, DOGE critics

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

Demonstrators wave Ukrainian and American flags during a protest outside Rep. Keith Self’s town hall meeting at Collin College Wylie campus Saturday, March 1. Bob Wieland/The Wylie News About two dozen demonstrators greeted 3rd District Congressman Keith Self at a...

read more
Council approves three zoning requests

Council approves three zoning requests

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

Zoning changes were the main topic for Wylie City Council last week, with four to consider on the regular agenda. Approved at the Tuesday, Feb. 25 meeting were three zoning requests—one after a lengthy public hearing and discussion by council members. The first zoning...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love