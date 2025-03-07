Special Olympics athlete headed to Italy

Erika Johnson will compete in the 2025 Special Olympics in Turin, Italy. Courtesy photo

Murphy resident Erika Johnson is set to represent Texas at the 2025 Special Olympics in Turin, Italy, departing this week as part of the USA Delegation. Johnson, 37, is the only North Texas athlete competing in the international event, which takes place March 8-17.

Johnson, a lifelong Murphy resident and 2006 Wylie High School graduate, has been competing in Special Olympics since high school. She was selected in 2023 for the Special Olympics Texas women’s floorball team, which later earned an invitation to join the USA Delegation. The team participated in trials in Utah in April 2024 before securing its spot in the competition.

The women’s floorball team, consisting of eight athletes and two coaches, is the only group from Texas in the delegation, which includes around 200 people, according to her mother Kim Johnson.

“Erika is the only one from the North Texas area,” she added.

In preparation for the trip, the team is working to raise $30,000 to cover a portion of its expenses. Fundraising efforts have surpassed $15,000, but donations are still being accepted. Contributions can be mailed to Special Olympics coach Marty Smith at 5704 Southampton Drive, Richardson, TX 75082, or dropped off at the Wylie Chamber of Commerce.

By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]