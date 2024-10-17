Boo on Ballard excites with free treats, activities

Downtown Wylie will once again be the scene of the annual Boo on Ballard. File Art

Frightfully fun times are ahead for those visiting the 18th annual Boo on Ballard event Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Wylie.

Ballard Avenue will be full of local businesses and nonprofit organizations passing out free candy to “children of all ages.” A record number of around 80 businesses and organizations are expected to attend, said Robert Heath, event coordinator. The Cross Church’s Trunk-or-Treat event will give guests more opportunities to collect candy. Marble Street will be lined with more than 25 vehicles filled with treats and unique decorations. Fall-themed games and special photo areas for families will also be provided by the church according to Dan Marengo, communications minister.

“We love our Wylie community and are privileged to serve at such a great event,” Marengo said.

While trick-or-treating is a major attraction at Boo on Ballard, attendees will have access to a variety of activities in Olde City Park. Wylie Parks and Recreation will have a zipline, mechanical bulls and more at Glow in the Park from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event gives guests an opportunity to beat the traffic and sport glowing accessories, which will be available to purchase on-site. A DJ will also be present to provide music for an ongoing dance party in the park. The Welcome Center at Brown House host a dance party of its own and photo opportunities that fit the season at the Victorian Haunt.

Craig Kelly, public information officer, reported that more than 9,000 people attend Boo on Ballard each year. The community comes together this time of year to have fun, but Kelly also said the event introduces guests to the array of businesses in the historic downtown area.

An event of this size requires a year of preparation. This includes modifying the event based on feedback, reaching out to sponsors and meeting with the city’s Fire Rescue and Police Department to create a safety plan, said Heath. Volunteers from the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and the city of Wylie meet to organize the details of the event.

“Wylie’s been very good to our businesses and organizations because there’s a lot of nonprofits that show up to this event,” Heath said, “This is just our way of being able to give back to the community and say, ‘Thank you for a wonderful year.’”

Visit discoverwylie.com to apply for a vendor booth and find more information about Boo on Ballard.

Stay informed about your local community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!