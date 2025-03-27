Council hears proposed changes for smoke shops

A public hearing was scheduled at the March 25 regular city council meeting to review a proposed ordinance amendment to the city’s zoning regulations.

The proposed changes, stemming from Wylie council discussions in recent work sessions, were to regulate smoke shops more effectively.

Specifically, the amendments would eliminate smoke shops as a separate use and implement a Special Use Permit process for any business selling smoke, vape, or CBD products. The new regulations would also establish distance requirements from sensitive locations such as schools, churches and other commercial entities.

Several consent agenda items were be considered as well.

Council considered approving a proposal for the award of a Professional Services Project Order (PSPO) No. W2025-92. This project, with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., focuses on engineering design services for the FM 544 Street Lighting and Signal Improvements. The project, valued at $252,000, would improve traffic flow and safety along this route.

To read the full story and support local jounalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Chad Engbrock | [email protected]