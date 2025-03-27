Register now for annual Run For Our Heroes 

Registration is now open for the annual Run For Our Heroes. The race is set for April 26 at Olde City Park in Wylie. File Art

The 1LT Robert F. Welch III Run For Our Heroes will return for its 13th year on Saturday, April 26 at Olde City Park in Wylie.

The event, which has become a spring tradition, will feature opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 5K Run/Walk and 1-mile fun run starting at 9 a.m.

“The mission of the 1LT Robert F. Welch III Charity is to honor, celebrate and support our military and first responders through community outreach while preserving the memory of our fallen heroes,” said Becky Welch, event organizer and charity founder.

“We are excited to be making a donation to both our Wylie Police Department and Wylie Fire Rescue during our opening ceremonies this year,” Welch said. “Funds raised will also go toward supporting homeless veterans in the DFW area, provide food and monetary assistance as needed for veterans, first responders and Gold Star families, assist with the laying of wreaths for our fallen, and other initiatives to honor our fallen and aid in our outreach to military and first responder families.”

By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]