Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Register now for annual Run For Our Heroes 

by | Mar 27, 2025 | Area News, Latest, news

Registration is now open for the annual Run For Our Heroes. The race is set for April 26 at Olde City Park in Wylie. File Art

The 1LT Robert F. Welch III Run For Our Heroes will return for its 13th year on Saturday, April 26 at Olde City Park in Wylie.

The event, which has become a spring tradition, will feature opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 5K Run/Walk and 1-mile fun run starting at 9 a.m. 

“The mission of the 1LT Robert F. Welch III Charity is to honor, celebrate and support our military and first responders through community outreach while preserving the memory of our fallen heroes,” said Becky Welch, event organizer and charity founder.

“We are excited to be making a donation to both our Wylie Police Department and Wylie Fire Rescue during our opening ceremonies this year,” Welch said. “Funds raised will also go toward supporting homeless veterans in the DFW area, provide food and monetary assistance as needed for veterans, first responders and Gold Star families, assist with the laying of wreaths for our fallen, and other initiatives to honor our fallen and aid in our outreach to military and first responder families.”

To read the full story and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Scores for week of March 12-19

Scores for week of March 12-19

Mar 20, 2025 | ,

The Wylie girls' soccer team lifts the gold ball for winning the District 9-6A championship. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media From Staff Reports The following are final scores for Wylie and Wylie East games played from March 12-19: Thursday, March 13 Baseball...

read more
The $500 egg: backyard hens slow to pay off

The $500 egg: backyard hens slow to pay off

Mar 20, 2025 | ,

Although backyard chickens have no problem eating off the ground, feed bowls make it easier to measure out portions. Millie, a black-and-white Barred Plymouth Rock, noshes with Shadow, a Black Australorp, and Buffy, a Buff Orpington. Bob Wieland/The Wylie News The...

read more
Downtown cigar lounge approved on second try

Downtown cigar lounge approved on second try

Mar 20, 2025 | ,

During its regular meeting last week, Wylie City Council held a public hearing to consider a zoning change for 308 N. Ballard Ave. to allow for a smoking establishment. The request was presented by Jose Hernandez, who had previously been denied a similar request for...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love